Rising Star Coffee Will Open Yearlong Pop-Up Locations in Lakewood and Tremont

Cleveland has plenty of great coffee, but not enough yet. The current, improved landscape has much to do with Rising Star. Which is why you'll be thankful that one of the best coffee roasters in town has some news that should help with that "not enough" problem in the near future.Rising Star announced that it will operate "pop-up" locations in Lakewood at the Bottlehouse Brewery and in Tremont at the Fairmount Creamery building. Both will go for at least one year. In the case of Lakewood, Rising Star will serve up coffee at the brewery as it looks to establish a permanent brick-and-mortar operation in the suburb.“Our customers have been begging us to open a location in Lakewood,” Rising Star Coffee Roasters general manager Robert Stockham said in a statement. “We have lots of great customers offering our coffee on the western side of Lakewood, but none on the eastern end. When we sat down with the guys from Bottlehouse, it seemed like a great fit. The space is empty during the day, so this is a great way to activate the space during down times.”Look for the location to open sometime this month and operate from 6 a.m. to 4 or 6 p.m. daily. A limited menu will offer pour overs and aeropresses.That same limited but great menu will be offered at the Rising Star pop-up location at the Fairmount Creamery, between Twist Creative and the Tremont Athletic Club. That location will open in February of 2017."This is a unique location," Stockham said. "Tremont is already a crowded market, but there is a lot of development still going on in the area. We think this is a great opportunity to bring our unique vision to the neighborhood."