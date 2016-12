Scene Alum James Renner's Novel to be Adapted as Fox TV Series

click to enlarge Goodreads.com

Scene alum James Renner's novelwill be adapted as a Fox television series. Feature director-producer Alexandre Aja (this year's The 9th Life of Louis Drax ) is attached.Renner himself, who wrote at Scene in the early aughts until his fiery departure in 2009 — a departure chronicled in the opening chapters of this year'swrote the spec script and will co-executive produce the series.Hepublishedin 2013. It was in talks, initially, to be adapted as a film. Bradley Cooper was even slated to play the lead, a crime writer from West Akron who investigates the murder of a local hermit after his own wife's suicide.Renner toldthat the show's development is currently being coordinated. But he was happy to relay that several scenes will take place at a Cleveland Alt-weekly magazine.