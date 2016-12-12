Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 12, 2016

Bites

Tremont’s Merchant Street Eatery Will Open This Thursday

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge merchant_street_1_2_.jpg

It’s been almost a year since veteran restaurant operator John McDonnell announced plans to open Merchant Street Provisions and Merchant Street Eatery in the former home of Ligali’s Bistro in Tremont. Merchant Street Provisions, the casual market and sandwich shop, opened approximately five months ago. Merchant Street Eatery, the adjacent 50-seat bistro, will open this week.

“This place is gorgeous, really old-school and sexy,” says McDonnell, who has partnered on the project with Kevin Kilbane. “The black walnut bar is amazing, there are upholstered booths in the rear, and the tables up front have gorgeous views of the park.”

click to enlarge merchant_street_2.jpg
Since taking possession of the property, McDonnell completely gutted and rebuilt it. A rear wall separating the dining room and a portion of the kitchen was removed, increasing the footprint. The bar, once facing that back wall, has been repositioned and greatly expanded on the right-hand side of the room. The new layout offers seating for about 50 guests.

The original centrally located front door has been enlarged and brought back into service, providing better flow and energy than with the side door that was long in use.

Chef Warren Dolata presides over a concise French, Mediterranean-inspired menu that features appetizers such as goat cheese-stuffed dates with bacon and local honey, baked brie with fig mostarda and french bread, crab and manchego-stuffed piquillo peppers, mussels with leeks and vermouth, and roasted cauliflower and chickpea salad with egg and preserved lemon dressing.

Entrees, priced between $17 and $22, include roasted cod with pan-roasted salsify and spicy spinach, grilled beef filet with warm mustard-onion relish and duck fat-roasted fingerling potatoes, and a mushroom cassoulet with beans, leeks, winter greens and mushroom broth.

McDonnell noted that guests should look forward to an extensive wine list.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Merchant Street Provisions, Merchant Street Eatery

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tony Rizzo Loses Mind on 0-16 Parade: "I'll Be There and I Will Mow You Down Under My Tires. I Promise That" Read More

  2. Sheffield Lake Human Trafficking Investigation Ends Quickly After Police Discover Grandmother Just Makes Really Lifelike Dolls Read More

  3. Reports: Browns to Bring Futility Across Pond With 2017 Game in London Read More

  4. Naked Akron Woman Leads Police on Stolen Car Chase Spanning Three Counties Read More

  5. Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey to Bring Greatest Hits Tour to the Q in April Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation