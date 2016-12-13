Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Arts District

A Festive Batch of Christmas-Related Classical Music Events to Catch This Week

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge ORIGINAL 1951 NBC PRODUCTION OF AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS
  • Original 1951 NBC production of Amahl and the Night Visitors

Our picks this week are mostly on Christmas themes — big surprise — with one important exception.

Join the region’s shortest-lived mass chorus at Trinity Cathedral in downtown Cleveland on Wednesday, December 14 at noon, when Todd Wilson conducts the Trinity Chamber Orchestra, soloists, and you the chorus in the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah (plus the “Hallelujah” Chorus, which comes later in the oratorio). No audition necessary. Bring a score or borrow one from Trinity. A freewill offering covers the cost of the professional musicians.

On Friday, December 16 at 7:00 pm at Painesville United Methodist Church, Burning River Brass begins its annual series of holiday concerts around the region. Heather Zweifel directs this first-rate group of trumpet, horn, trombone, and tuba players. Catch later performances on the 17th in Wooster (1:30 pm), and on the 18th and 19th (7:00 pm) at Pilgrim Church in Tremont. All performances will have a freewill offering.

Christmas by Candlelight is an annual event for the Summit Choral Society Masterworks Chorale and Children’s Choirs. You can enjoy a festival of holiday music sung by many voices at St. Bernard’s Church in downtown Akron on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 pm. Marie Bucoy-Calavan and her assistants conduct, and this year’s program will feature a newly commissioned carol by University of Akron music major Mickey McGroarty. Tickets can be reserved online.

There’s one last opportunity to catch pianist Roman Rabinovich in ChamberFest Cleveland’s Winter Mini Festival. Rabinovich will cap off his three-concert series with five of Joseph Haydn’s 45 piano sonatas at the Dunham Tavern Museum on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm. You can book tickets online.

Back in the day, television networks actually commissioned made-for-TV operas, as NBC did in 1951 when it ordered a Christmas-time work from American composer Gian Carlo Menotti. Cleveland Opera Theater will offer two performances of that opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors, at Holy Rosary Church in Little Italy on Saturday, December 17 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm. Admission is free with a monetary donation to the City Mission to benefit Laura’s Home, the Mission’s Crisis Center.

Looking for something a lot different from normal Christmas music? Director Samuel Gordon has cooked up an unusual program for Akron’s professional chorus, Singers Companye, on Saturday, December 17 at 4:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church in Fairlawn. “The Skies Rejoice: Carols for the Season” will include Randall Stroope’s Hodie, Samuel Gordon’s The Skies Rejoice and Pastorale for the Season Born, and carol settings by Eric Whitacre, Abbie Betinis, Dale Warland, Dan Forrest, and jazz composer David von Kampen. The Paragon Brass Ensemble, organist Robert Mollard, and pianist Amy Sauriol will add to the fun. The concert is free.

For details of these and many other events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Arts, Classical Music

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Cavs to Announce Plan to Renovate Quicken Loans Arena This Afternoon Read More

  2. Tony Rizzo Loses Mind on 0-16 Parade: "I'll Be There and I Will Mow You Down Under My Tires. I Promise That" Read More

  3. Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers Will Open in Downtown Cleveland In Spring Read More

  4. Sheffield Lake Human Trafficking Investigation Ends Quickly After Police Discover Grandmother Just Makes Really Lifelike Dolls Read More

  5. Tremont’s Merchant Street Eatery Will Open This Thursday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation