Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Bites

First Look: Yours Truly at the Halle Brothers Co. Building

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge downtown_yours_truly.jpg
After 35 years in the business of feeding suburban diners in Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Mayfield Village, Medina and Mentor, among other spots, Yours Truly restaurant is gearing up to open in the heart of downtown. Its newest location might just be its most unique: the former jewelry department of the historic Halle Brothers department store.

click to enlarge downtown_yours_truly_4.jpg
“We’ve always wanted to be down here but it never made sense,” owner Larry Shibley explains. “It always felt like a good idea, but then we never thought that what we did in the suburbs, having busy meal periods and in-between times all day long, would work down here. This, we feel, is the right place.”

The 12-level Halle Building was constructed in 1908 as the celebrated department store. K&D is in the process of redeveloping the building to accommodate retail, commercial and residential tenants. The main-level Yours Truly space fronts Euclid Avenue with direct access off the building’s main lobby.

click to enlarge downtown_yours_truly_3.jpg
When the restaurant opens in late December diners will see a compact but well-designed space with seating for 120 in the two-level dining room with mezzanine. That open-concept second floor has views straight out to Euclid, as will diners seated at the snow-white, low-slung bar up front. Additional seating will be available on the sidewalk as well as extending into the lobby.

click to enlarge downtown_yours_truly_5.jpg
A massive support column and brick wall were both exposed for the first time, providing a timeless backdrop for era-appropriate reproduction signage. Last used as office space, the restaurant claimed 20-foot ceilings by removing the dated drop ceiling tiles. The original concrete floors were buffed up and an old elevator door was repurposed into a window that looks into the lobby.

click to enlarge downtown_yours_truly_2_2_.jpg
While Yours Truly menus are largely identical from shop to shop, downtown will feature a full bar with bartenders, expanded wine lists and cocktail menus. Other locations offer a limited wine, beer and cocktail selection, but even those will see improvements in the coming months.

An open kitchen will turn out breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, while a grab-and-go cooler will be filled, depending on the time of day, with items like breakfast sandwiches, wraps, fruit and hummus.

When downtown opens in the coming weeks it will be the ninth location.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Yours Truly

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Cavs to Announce Plan to Renovate Quicken Loans Arena This Afternoon Read More

  2. Tony Rizzo Loses Mind on 0-16 Parade: "I'll Be There and I Will Mow You Down Under My Tires. I Promise That" Read More

  3. Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers Will Open in Downtown Cleveland In Spring Read More

  4. Sheffield Lake Human Trafficking Investigation Ends Quickly After Police Discover Grandmother Just Makes Really Lifelike Dolls Read More

  5. Hudson Police Shooting Victim Was Unarmed, Shot Five Times: Update Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation