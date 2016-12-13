Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Hudson Police Shooting Victim Was Unarmed, Investigators Report
Posted
By Eric Sandy
on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 9:24 AM
-
Police officer Ryan Doran draws his gun after exiting his patrol car. Al Merini is never seen in the video.
Saif Nasser Mubarak Al Ameri was unarmed when Hudson police officer Ryan Doran shot and killed him on Dec. 4
, according to the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
Yousef Al Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.S., is in Hudson now to represent
Al Ameri's family's interests as the aftermath of the shooting unfolds. (Al Ameri is a citizen of the UAE. He was in the States as a student at Case Western Reserve University.)
Beyond today's news, no other details from the police report have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Tags: Hudson, Crime, Image