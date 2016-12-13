Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Scene & Heard

Hudson Police Shooting Victim Was Unarmed, Investigators Report

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 9:24 AM

Police officer Ryan Doran draws his gun after exiting his patrol car. Al Merini is never seen in the video.
  • Police officer Ryan Doran draws his gun after exiting his patrol car. Al Merini is never seen in the video.
Saif Nasser Mubarak Al Ameri was unarmed when Hudson police officer Ryan Doran shot and killed him on Dec. 4, according to the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.S., is in Hudson now to represent Al Ameri's family's interests as the aftermath of the shooting unfolds. (Al Ameri is a citizen of the UAE. He was in the States as a student at Case Western Reserve University.)

Beyond today's news, no other details from the police report have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Hudson, Crime

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tony Rizzo Loses Mind on 0-16 Parade: "I'll Be There and I Will Mow You Down Under My Tires. I Promise That" Read More

  2. Sheffield Lake Human Trafficking Investigation Ends Quickly After Police Discover Grandmother Just Makes Really Lifelike Dolls Read More

  3. Tremont’s Merchant Street Eatery Will Open This Thursday Read More

  4. Rising Star Coffee Will Open Yearlong Pop-Up Locations in Lakewood and Tremont Read More

  5. Naked Akron Woman Leads Police on Stolen Car Chase Spanning Three Counties Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation