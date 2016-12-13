C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

C-Notes

Local Act Johnny La Rock Announces Release Date for New Single

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge dance-to-the-rhyhm-cover.png
A couple of years ago, Furface (MIDI controllers) and Johnny La Rock (samplers, turntables), who both played in the local hip-hop outfit Presque Vu, focused on solo projects before reconvening to form Johnny La Rock & Furface with Ottawa guitarist Will Hooper. The band creates moody electronic music that recalls '90s era DJ Shadow.

Now, La Rock has just announced he will release a new solo single, “Dance to the Rhythm (Party Time),” on Dec. 20 on digital outlets like iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and Bandcamp.

With its pulsating synths and dance club vocals, it sounds like it could be the soundtrack for an aerobics video. The tune represents a shift from La Rock's 2015 instrumental downtempo hip-hop release, Splittape.

"It's a departure for me from my hip-hoppy type stuff," says La Rock. "It's very Eurodance. I have an obsession for that stuff. It will also have two remixes released with it — one is by Furface and the other is an 8-bit remix I did of it."

As a youth, La Rock collected cassettes by artists like La Bouche, Snap!, the KLF, and the Real McCoy. Cauliflower Audio's Adam Boose, who also played additional synths on the cut, mixed and mastered the track.

La Rock plans to release a series of singles like “Dance to the Rhythm (Party Time)” for the next few months.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Tony Rizzo Loses Mind on 0-16 Parade: "I'll Be There and I Will Mow You Down Under My Tires. I Promise That" Read More

  2. Sheffield Lake Human Trafficking Investigation Ends Quickly After Police Discover Grandmother Just Makes Really Lifelike Dolls Read More

  3. Tremont’s Merchant Street Eatery Will Open This Thursday Read More

  4. City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Cavs to Announce Plan to Renovate Quicken Loans Arena This Afternoon Read More

  5. Rising Star Coffee Will Open Yearlong Pop-Up Locations in Lakewood and Tremont Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation