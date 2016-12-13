Bites

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

Bites

Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers Will Open in Downtown Cleveland In Spring

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 12:05 PM

In March of this year, Wahlburgers announced that it would be opening at least one restaurant in Cleveland. Today, we know the loose timeframe and the location.

Marky Mark and family's burger emporium will be directly across from the casino on the corner of Ontario and Prospect. Look for a springtime opening.

Wahlberg and Dan Gilbert went through a contrived Twitter conversation to tease the news, which was announced in a press release minutes later. Gilbert, of course, owns the real estate where Wahlburgers will go, which is across from Gilbert's casino and two blocks from the arena where this afternoon Gilbert will likely get tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money to renovate the building, which will probably help out Gilbert with all the real estate he owns around the arena.

Happy burger eating, Cleveland.



