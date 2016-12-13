Mark Wahlberg's Wahlburgers Will Open in Downtown Cleveland In Spring

Hey @mark_wahlberg, since @WahlDetroit is doing so great, what about a @Wahlburgers CLE? I know a ton of hungry 'champions' in the 216…— Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) December 13, 2016
Sounds like a great idea to me, @cavsdan. Is there a spot for a @Wahlburgers near the @JACKCleCasino I’ve been hearing so much about? https://t.co/gGsss46xKh— Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) December 13, 2016
Yeah I think we can find a spot for you, Mark. What do you think @CityofCleveland? Are you 'ALL IN' for @Wahlburgers? https://t.co/Rc3ykEf4PO— Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) December 13, 2016
