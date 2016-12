click to enlarge

The Panini's Bar and Grill franchise in the Warehouse District (1290 W 6th St.), around since 2002, has closed. The phone number has been disconnected, the Facebook page has been deleted, and the location has been scrubbed from the corporate website.Attempts to reach corporate principals and franchisees have been unsuccessful.Panini’s Bar and Grill opened its first restaurant in May of 1986. It currently has 14 remaining locations.