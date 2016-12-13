Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Singer-Songwriter Norah Jones to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in May
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 4:11 PM
Singer-songwriter Norah Jones seemingly came out nowhere back in 2002 when she dropped her debut, Come Away with Me
. With its mix of jazz, pop and rock, it became a major hit that turned Jones from coffeehouse crooner into an international superstar.
Nearly 15 years later, Jones' popularity has waned, but she's still at. She’s just issued her latest studio effort, Day Breaks
, an album her PR folks call “an affecting work of deep beauty for our turbulent times.”
Jones has just announced additional tour dates for 2017. She comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on May 24. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
