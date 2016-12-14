Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Scene & Heard

A Man Jumped Off the Valley View Bridge This Morning

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge valley_view.png
Details are scarce, but Valley View police confirm that a man jumped off the I-480 overpass at 7:44 a.m. today.

The man has not yet been positively identified. Police are continuing to investigate. A spokesperson confirmed to Scene that the man died.

Witness reports on social media mention a man climbing the fence and falling onto Canal Road.

The bridge runs 212 feet above Valley View and Independence.



Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Valley View, Police

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Platform Beer and Old City Soda Announce Manufacturing and Distribution Partnership Read More

  2. Panini's Bar and Grill Warehouse District Location has Closed Read More

  3. First Look: Yours Truly at the Halle Brothers Co. Building Read More

  4. East Cleveland Has No Salt Trucks in Service Read More

  5. Gov. John Kasich Signs 20-Week Abortion Ban, Vetoes 'Heartbeat Bill' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation