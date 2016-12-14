Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Man Jumped Off the Valley View Bridge This Morning
By Eric Sandy
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 12:03 PM
Details are scarce, but Valley View police confirm that a man jumped off the I-480 overpass at 7:44 a.m. today.
The man has not yet been positively identified. Police are continuing to investigate. A spokesperson confirmed to Scene
that the man died.
Witness reports on social media mention a man climbing the fence and falling onto Canal Road.
The bridge runs 212 feet above Valley View and Independence.
