Eighties Acts Rick Springfield and Richard Marx to Co-Headline E.J. Thomas Hall

click to enlarge Rick Springfield

When singer-guitarist Rick Springfield performed at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last year, he delivered a 90-minute set that included hits such as "Jessie's Girl" as well as a fun cover of Katy Perry’s “Roar.”Expect something similar when he returns to Northeast Ohio to play E.J. Thomas Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Springfield and '80s rocker Richard Marx share the bill — both acts will play full acoustic sets.The venue has just launched a special presale offer that begins today at 10 a.m. and continues until 10 p.m. tomorrow. Use the pass code “Jesse.” Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday.