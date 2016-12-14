Everything You Need to Know About the Quicken Loans Arena Transformation

click to enlarge Courtesy: Cleveland Cavalers

ADMISSIONS TAX : There is expected to be a continuation of the existing portion of the eight percent tax on every ticket sold at Q events. It's not clear how much this will generate, but the $88-million figure has been provided, which includes taxes on playoff games from 2024-2034. The Cavaliers have promised to pay any shortfalls on the predicted tax revenue.



: There is expected to be a continuation of the existing portion of the eight percent tax on every ticket sold at Q events. It's not clear how much this will generate, but the $88-million figure has been provided, which includes taxes on playoff games from 2024-2034. The Cavaliers have promised to pay any shortfalls on the predicted tax revenue. SALES TAX: This is the amount generated over and above the existing 1.25 percent County sales tax proceeds on all taxable purchases at the Q.



This is the amount generated over and above the existing 1.25 percent County sales tax proceeds on all taxable purchases at the Q. COUNTY BED TAX: A portion of the county bed tax, which funds Destination Cleveland, will generate $44 million over 18 years.



A portion of the county bed tax, which funds Destination Cleveland, will generate $44 million over 18 years. COUNTY DESTINATION FACILITY RESERVE: About $16 million in resources dedicated for the Hilton Hotel project, but were unused, will be re-allocated to pay down the renovations bonds.



About $16 million in resources dedicated for the Hilton Hotel project, but were unused, will be re-allocated to pay down the renovations bonds. No sin tax dollars may be used for the renovations, as that money is earmarked for maintenance and operation.



It was Fox 8, during the Q&A, who asked city leaders to defend this arrangement to taxpayers. What would you say to folks, a reporter asked, who don't think we should be contributing to stadium renovations at all?



But it was none other than Fred Nance — big-shot lawyer and Believeland talking head — not an elected official, who walked from the front row to the dais to deliver what must have been perceived as a knockout punch:



"For those of us who have lived in Cleveland for some time, we recall what happened here in 1995," Nance thundered, and the press corps rolled its eyes. "Which is that if we don't take care of the facilities in which our professional sports teams play, we are at risk of losing them."



The risk of losing the Cavs must be almost zero, given the lack of viable markets elsewhere, the team's enormous profitability, and Dan Gilbert's web of local investments, and the Cavs contend that they've never brought up the possibility. But it's a risk — a threat, really — that looms ever more ominously whenever sports teams ask for public money. And it was a threat advanced by Cleveland.com in their exhaustive coverage of the announcement Tuesday, coordinated ahead of time to coincide with the press conference.



The possibility of losing the Cavaliers, the very team that has "restored Cleveland to credibility," is the philosophical dilemma that "hurts most to contemplate," they said.



We are supposed to be grateful that the Cavs — "doing right by doing good," remember — have extended their lease for seven additional years, guaranteeing that they'll remain in town until 2034.



Cleveland will also host an NBA All-Star game. That was part of the announcement as well. The NBA has promised (we were told) that if renovations are complete, Cleveland will land the coveted weekend at some point during the next seven years. There are no specifics of course. (It was not mentioned that an All-Star weekend is small potatoes for a venue that just hosted the RNC before costly renovations.)



There was no mention, either, that the Cavs will be wanting to build a new stadium long before the bonds for these renovations are paid off. Projecting taxes on playoff games more than a decade in the future presupposes that the team will remain competitive after LeBron James retires, and that the Cleveland Cavaliers will still be playing professional basketball in the current Quicken Loans Arena. Those among us skeptical of long-term financing deals can foresee a situation in which existing or new taxes on tickets at a new stadium will still be paying down interest on bonds for renovations on a facility that may have been demolished years ago.



But this is how we roll.





click to enlarge Courtesy: Cleveland Cavaliers

Destination Cleveland's budget will be cleaved into, as well.



It's also worth noting that City Council appears to have been kept in the dark on this (once again). Council members were outraged when they were blindsided by the Browns financing



Council President Kevin Kelley sent an email to his colleagues one hour before the press conference, saying he didn't have all the details, but that council would "thoroughly review any proposed plan before approval."



It's also worth noting that City Council appears to have been kept in the dark on this (once again). Council members were outraged when they were blindsided by the Browns financing agreement back in 2013 , and they'll presumably be outraged this time, especially after they were kept in the dark about the Public Square decision. This is the city's legislative body, (!!!) and no one's bothering to include them in the city's major financial decisions. The ball can't even begin to roll on these renovations until council approves them, after which the construction is projected to last two years, during which the arena will remain fully operational.Council President Kevin Kelley sent an email to his colleagues one hour before the press conference, saying he didn't have all the details, but that council would "thoroughly review any proposed plan before approval."

To be clear, Dan Gilbert/the Cavs aren't forking over $70 million to do this upfront. (1) — Vince Grzegorek (@vincethepolack) December 13, 2016

The Cavs "private" financial contribution is literally just their rent til 2034, which the Cle is choosing to use to payoff part of loan (2) — Vince Grzegorek (@vincethepolack) December 13, 2016