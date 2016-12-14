Jim Brown Says Donald Trump is 'Not a Phony'

click to enlarge
For those still clinging to the Cleveland Browns organization and legacy for wisdom, well, you should know better by now. This week, legendary Browns fullback and alleged serial domestic abuser Jim Brown showed up at Trump Tower to meet with the incoming president. He came away pleased.
In fact, he came away "in love
."
"When he goes through what he went through to become the president, he got my admiration," Brown told reporters yesterday. "No one gave him a chance." (In fact, untold numbers of Americans and foreign interests gave him a chance. He will likely be inaugurated as the nation's 45th president on Jan. 20.)
"I can't speak for [pastor Darrell Scott, from Cleveland Heights], but I fell in love with him, because he really talks about helping African-American, black people, and, uh, that's why I'm here," Brown said. His sentiments echo Scott's thoughts during a sermon we attended last year
.
Brown finds himself walking into the middle of the bizarre (and possibly criminal) fallout from the 2016 presidential election. He joined Trump at Trump Tower on the same day that Kanye West did. Nothing really makes any sense anymore.
Among several other statements from Brown: "People that go against the election are going against America.” It's unclear what he meant.