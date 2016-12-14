Julianne and Derek Hough to Kick Off 2017 Tour in Akron

click to enlarge
Longtime Dancing With the Stars
fan favorites who’ve garnered multiple Emmy Awards and mirror ball trophies, Julianne and Derek Hough recently starred in the Emmy Award-winning Grease: Live
and Hairspray Live
.
On Christmas morning, they’ll host ABC’s The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration
, which Julianne also executive produced.
They’ve also just released the details of their latest tour, Move — Beyond — Live on Tour. They made the announcement while performing at Good Morning America
’s Times Squares studio.
The spring/summer show will feature “inspiration pulled from earth, wind, fire and water.” It kicks off on April 19 at the Akron Civic Theatre and continues with dates in Chicago, Boston, New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other cities.
Beginning today, American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public. VIP packages will be available through MoveLiveOnTour.com
. Those packages include premium tickets, pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.