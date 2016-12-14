C-Notes

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

C-Notes

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Announce 2017 Inductees Next Week on SiriusXM

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced that it will unveil the 2017 Inductees at 8 a.m. on Tuesday during a live broadcast on SiriusXM’s VOLUME, the all-talk channel dedicated to rock ’n’ roll.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation CEO Joel Peresman will appear on Feedback, the morning talk show hosted by Nik Carter and Lori Majewski.

The nominees for the 2017 Inductions include Bad Brains, Chaka Khan, Chic, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, J. Geils Band, Jane’s Addiction, Janet Jackson, Joan Baez, Joe Tex, Journey, Kraftwerk, MC5, Pearl Jam, Steppenwolf, the Cars, the Zombies, Tupac Shakur and Yes.

You can likely count on Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur to receive nods. Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the other nominations, but we'd like to think that Janet Jackson and the Cars will also make the cut.

Fans can continue to officially cast their vote for the 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees at rockhall.com through Thursday. Those top five artists will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2017 Inductees.

The 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in April at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Rock Hall will also announce ticket details on Dec. 20. HBO will broadcast the ceremony, and SiriusXM will air the proceedings as well.

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

