Annual Elvis Birthday Bash Returning to Playhouse Square

click to enlarge
Ain’t no party like an Elvis Birthday party. If you’ve been to one of the annual shindigs held at Playhouse Square, you know just how much fun these shows are as some of the world’s best Elvis impersonators convene to pay tribute to the King, who would’ve turned 81 this year.
This year, Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter join longtime Presley back-up singers the Sweet Inspirations and Dove Award winners and Presley's gospel family the Blackwood Quartet. Presley’s original drummer D.J. Fontana will serve as the host. He plans to “pepper the evening with intimate Elvis anecdotes."
The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the State Theatre.
The Elvis Birthday Celebration will feature more than two hours of live music as the acts will play 50 of Presley’s songs. The tribute acts will even wear replicas of Presley’s outlandish outfits.
Tickets are on sale at the Playhouse Square ticket office. They can also be ordered by calling at 216-241-6000, and they can be purchased at playhousesquare.org
.