C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

C-Notes

Annual Elvis Birthday Bash Returning to Playhouse Square

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge image001.png
Ain’t no party like an Elvis Birthday party. If you’ve been to one of the annual shindigs held at Playhouse Square, you know just how much fun these shows are as some of the world’s best Elvis impersonators convene to pay tribute to the King, who would’ve turned 81 this year.

This year, Shawn Klush, Ryan Pelton and Cody Ray Slaughter join longtime Presley back-up singers the Sweet Inspirations and Dove Award winners and Presley's gospel family the Blackwood Quartet. Presley’s original drummer D.J. Fontana will serve as the host. He plans to “pepper the evening with intimate Elvis anecdotes."

The event takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the State Theatre.

The Elvis Birthday Celebration will feature more than two hours of live music as the acts will play 50 of Presley’s songs. The tribute acts will even wear replicas of Presley’s outlandish outfits.

Tickets are on sale at the Playhouse Square ticket office. They can also be ordered by calling at 216-241-6000, and they can be purchased at playhousesquare.org.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of The Elvis Birthday Celebration, Playhouse Square

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Here's a Guy Driving With His Top Down on I-77 During This Morning's Slow, Snowy Rush Hour Read More

  2. A Man Jumped Off the Valley View Bridge This Morning Read More

  3. Mayor Jackson and Armond Budish Rubber-Stamp Dan Gilbert's Latest Public-Cash Grab Read More

  4. Everything You Need to Know About the Quicken Loans Arena Transformation Read More

  5. Meijer Coming to Northeast Ohio, But Not to Cleveland and Not Until 2019 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation