Jazz Trumpeter Terence Blanchard to Record Live Sessions at the Bop Stop in January

click to enlarge
An icon in the jazz world, trumpet player Terence Blanchard
recently announced that he will record his new album, Caravan
, in cities “scarred by the escalation of tension between law enforcement and unarmed African Americans.”
Given Cleveland's record of police shootings and racial tension, it only makes sense that Blanchard would include the city on his itinerary.
Blanchard and his backing band the E-Collective will come to the Bop Stop
to record on at 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 and 5. The sessions will be open to the public, and tickets are $20.
More info about the event and the many community partners involved (Tri-C Jazz Fest, Shooting Without Bullets, and SPACES) can be found here
.