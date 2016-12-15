Ohio Will Have Up To 40 Marijuana Dispensaries Under Ongoing Proposal

We're seeing some progress on the roll-out plan for Ohio's medical marijuana initiative — approved by state lawmakers
before voters could approach an alternative
— and today's announcement offers a glimpse into the consumer side of the coin.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy proposed rules that will allow up to 40 medical marijuana dispensaries across the state of Ohio. Of the state's 11.6 million people, those affected by a list of eligible conditions
will be able to purchase marijuana.
For the dispensaries, each licensed owner will pay $80,000 every two years (on top of a $5,000 application fee) and will report sales to the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System, which already exists and tracks pharmaceutical prescriptions and sales.
The board intimated that dispensary locations will be tied to patient population and overall geographic distribution.