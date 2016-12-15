Reminder: Ohio City Singers Wrap Their Christmas Show Calendar This Weekend
Eric Sandy
Dec 15, 2016
We caught up with members of the Ohio City Singers last month and talked about their new album, Ring out the Wild Bells. 'Tis the season, and if you're going to listen to Christmas music, well, this album is the perfect place to begin and end that jones.
With that in mind, we need to tap you on the shoulder and remind you that the Ohio City Singers' last 2016 yuletide shows are this weekend: Dec. 16 and 17 at Vosh (9 p.m. both nights), and Dec. 18 at Stone Mad Pub (4 p.m.).