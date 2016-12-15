Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, December 15, 2016

Bites

Revival Social Dinners, a Cause-Based Feast, to Kick Off in January

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge William Burke
  • William Burke
“Cleveland has done a whole lot for me in the eight years that I’ve lived here,” says William Burke, chef of The Smith (14608 W. Park St., 440-273-8039) restaurant in Burton. “It’s given me more than I can ever give back, but I can try.”

For the past few years, Burke has worked to raise funds for North Coast Community Homes, a provider of homes for families dealing with disabilities. To do even more, Burke has launched Revival Social Dinners, a chef-driven outfit with a charitable purpose.

“As chefs we can choose to do one of two things: we can make our money and go home or we can use our talents to raise money and become a social voice for those who need a voice,” he says.

On January 20, the group will hold its “inaugural” event, an eight-course dinner at the Katz Club Diner (1975 Lee Rd.). Burke has lined up an impressive roster of talent that includes Vince Thomascik (Warren's Spirited Kitchen), Mike Schoen (Sol Restaurant), Jill Vedaa (Salt), Jeremy Umansky (Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery), Brett Oliver Sawyer and Cory Brown (The Plum Café). Will Hollingsworth of the Spotted Owl and Nicki Moore of Watershed Distillery will be providing the beverage pairings.

Unlike most multi-course dinners, this one will offer two separate seatings of 50 diners. The menu is not yet set, but diners can look forward to dishes that incorporate foie gras, koji-inoculated beef, roasted game hen, venison and other surprises. Each chef has been asked to prepare an inspirational dish, says Burke.

“A dish that’s about what made us want to cook – what childhood memory made us become who we are,” he says.

Tickets for each seating (6 and 9 p.m.) are $125 per person plus Eventbrite fees.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Burke says that he intends to host similar events every other month in 2017.

“The idea of ‘revival’ for me refers to something that was once done but has been forgotten that we need to bring back,” the chef says. “We used to take care of each other. We used to love each other. We used to be happy with each other. That’s what we’re trying to revive.”

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Here's a Guy Driving With His Top Down on I-77 During This Morning's Slow, Snowy Rush Hour Read More

  2. A Man Jumped Off the Valley View Bridge This Morning Read More

  3. Mayor Jackson and Armond Budish Rubber-Stamp Dan Gilbert's Latest Public-Cash Grab Read More

  4. Frequently Disciplined Cuyahoga County Jail Officer Under Investigation Again After Drunk and Disorderly Conduct Arrest in Elyria Read More

  5. 40 Convictions Tied to Crooked East Cleveland Cops to be Overturned Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation