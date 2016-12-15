Revival Social Dinners, a Cause-Based Feast, to Kick Off in January

click to enlarge
“Cleveland has done a whole lot for me in the eight years that I’ve lived here,” says William Burke, chef of The Smith
(14608 W. Park St., 440-273-8039) restaurant in Burton. “It’s given me more than I can ever give back, but I can try.”
For the past few years, Burke has worked to raise funds for North Coast Community Homes
, a provider of homes for families dealing with disabilities. To do even more, Burke has launched Revival Social Dinners
, a chef-driven outfit with a charitable purpose.
“As chefs we can choose to do one of two things: we can make our money and go home or we can use our talents to raise money and become a social voice for those who need a voice,” he says.
On January 20, the group will hold its “inaugural” event, an eight-course dinner at the Katz Club Diner (1975 Lee Rd.). Burke has lined up an impressive roster of talent that includes Vince Thomascik (Warren's Spirited Kitchen), Mike Schoen (Sol Restaurant), Jill Vedaa (Salt), Jeremy Umansky (Larder: A Curated Delicatessen & Bakery), Brett Oliver Sawyer and Cory Brown (The Plum Café). Will Hollingsworth of the Spotted Owl and Nicki Moore of Watershed Distillery will be providing the beverage pairings.
Unlike most multi-course dinners, this one will offer two separate seatings of 50 diners. The menu is not yet set, but diners can look forward to dishes that incorporate foie gras, koji-inoculated beef, roasted game hen, venison and other surprises. Each chef has been asked to prepare an inspirational dish, says Burke.
“A dish that’s about what made us want to cook – what childhood memory made us become who we are,” he says.
Tickets for each seating (6 and 9 p.m.) are $125 per person plus Eventbrite fees.
Click here to purchase tickets
.
Burke says that he intends to host similar events every other month in 2017.
“The idea of ‘revival’ for me refers to something that was once done but has been forgotten that we need to bring back,” the chef says. “We used to take care of each other. We used to love each other. We used to be happy with each other. That’s what we’re trying to revive.”