8 Local Holiday and Pop-Up Markets to Help You Shop This Christmas

From today through Christmas Eve, there are plenty of opportunities to bypass Amazon or Target and get your loved one something that comes with a little more thought and the added bonus of being local. Check out these eight holiday or pop-up markets and keep your dollars in Northeast Ohio.For the remainder of the holiday season, Lakewood’s Ice Cream Joy is hosting a special holiday shopping event. From today until Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, the Lakewood ice cream shop is hosting a. Each day, local artists will exhibit and sell work with a different theme. Themes include Star Wars on Saturday, Dec. 17, during opening weekend of Rogue One, as well as Star Trek, Harry Potter, Pokémon, Sci-Fi Fantasy Adventures, Video Games, Marvel vs. DC, Time Travel, Miyazaki films and a grand finale collection of everything on Christmas Eve. The sale will take place during regular business hours. The store will close early at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. For more information, visit iscreamjoy.com.(Ice Cream Joy) 15210 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-644-2014, iscreamjoy.comIn Cleveland, the holiday spirit manifests in the most unlikely of places, such as Cleveland’s favorite dual bowling alley and concert venue, Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood.takes place on Friday, Dec. 16 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Organizers promise “all kinds of treats” to guests wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. Free music on the main stage starts at 8 p.m., with performances by Duo Decibel System, Cigarette Playdate, The Del Rios, The Beyonderers, Surfer Rex and Slug Fest. Scene’s own Rachel Hunt (AKA WRUW’s DJ Rachel H.) serves as master of ceremonies for the BYO Record Swap n’ Listen in the main bar. In the locker room, Young Kings hosts a pop-up shop with records, tapes, clothing, art and more. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.(Mahall’s 20 Lanes) 13200 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-521-3280, mahalls20lanes.comThis year’stakes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 17. The event combines the open studios of the artists of the Screw Factory with more than 40 local artists, crafters and makers selected by the Cleveland Bazaar. During the holiday market, Gina DeSantis Ceramics hosts two ceramic workshops for kids. Instructor Hope Zusy will help kids ages 6 and up decorate their pieces with underglaze, and the staff will clear glaze them. Due to the nature of ceramics, work won’t be available for pick up until after the holidays, up to a month after the event. Hour-long workshops on Saturday take place at 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., and are $20 per student (includes all supplies).(Screw Factory) 13000 Athens Ave., Lakewood, screwfactoryartists.comWith more than two dozen vendors, theis perfect for anyone looking for unique and unusual gifts for friends, family or yourself. The event includes vintage items, such as: records, clothing, art, jewelry and more. The Beachland’s kitchen will be open throughout the event, with food and beverages available in the tavern. The Rock n’ Roll Flea Market takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.(Beachland Ballroom & Tavern) 15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.comJust a week before Christmas Eve, theis an annual opportunity for shoppers to find handmade gifts by more than 100 local and regional artists and vendors. This year’s Last Minute Market takes place at the Galleria from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Parking is available in the heated garage under the Galleria for $3 (accessible through Lakeside Ave.). During the event, several of the Galleria’s retail stores and restaurants will be open. A complete list of this year’s participating vendors and additional parking information is available at lastminutemarket.blogspot.com.(Cleveland Handmade Markets) 1301 E. 9th St., lastminutemarket.blogspot.comThis year’sat BAYarts features gifts and original works of art by more than 100 artists throughout BAYarts’ campus. To help with the holiday shopping, BAYarts hosts special holiday shopping events for men and kids this weekend. From 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, BAYarts hosts a shopping event exclusively for the guys. The Men’s Shopping Night is followed by a Bourbon Tasting from 7 to 10 p.m. with food from Sweet Melissa and a stream of the Cavs vs. Lakers game. The following day, BAYarts hosts a Kids Shopping Day from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. With the help of BAYarts’ personal shoppers, kids will pick out special gifts for their friends and family while enjoying cocoa, cookies and free gift wrapping at a station where kids can decorate their gift bags and boxes with stamps, glitter and more.. Tickets to the Bourbon Tasting are $20 and include a drink ticket. The Holiday Shop and Deck the Walls exhibition remain open through December.(BAYarts) 28795 Lake Rd., Bay Village, 440-871-6543, bayarts.netThe Grog Shop and B Side Liquor Lounge & Arcade host thefrom 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both venues host an eclectic variety of artisans and merchants. Both bars will be open, with food and drink available while you shop. Music provided by DJ Genna during the event. Plus, guests can take a break from the shopping with B Side’s arcade games. If you didn’t know, you can pay with your metered street parking using the Passport Parking app on your smartphone. Don’t forget to stop into Cleveland’s legendary vintage toy store, Big Fun, just steps down Coventry Rd.(Coventry Village) 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Hts., coventryvillage.orgHome of the Christmas Story House, Tremont is always a festive neighborhood during the holiday season. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.This year’s event features art and handmade gifts by about a dozen local artists, including: Rebecca Yody, Barbara Merritt, Scott Pickering, Urbal Guru, Patsy Kline, Ray Crochet, Stitch's Secret, Georgia MeowMeow and more. Fun Fact, Edison’s Annual Christmas Bazaar was where local photographer Laura Wimbels found the initial inspiration for her Faces of Cleveland book.(Edison’s Pub) 2373 Professor Ave., 216-522-0006, edisonspub.comAll events are free and open to the public unless otherwise stated.