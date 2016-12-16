C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 16, 2016

C-Notes

Beachland to Host 9th Annual Christmas Night Holiday Latke Party

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Veteran local blues/swing band Blue Lunch has the antidote for anyone who needs to take a break from the family on Christmas day. The group will celebrate the holidays with its 9th Annual Christmas Night Holiday Latke Party at the Beachland Ballroom.

“We're trying to top last year with our special guest, nationally known icon, the legendary [local] sax player, Ernie Krivda,” the band boasts in an email blast announcing the event.

Latkes and other food and beverage will be available for purchase. The venue will offer special club-style seating for the event, and proceeds will go to the Collinwood-based non-profit, Dream On Kids.

“You know that you'll be sick of your family, so come on out, or bring 'em with you, if you're not sick of 'em,” reads the press release.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Here's a Guy Driving With His Top Down on I-77 During This Morning's Slow, Snowy Rush Hour Read More

  2. A Man Jumped Off the Valley View Bridge This Morning Read More

  3. Mayor Jackson and Armond Budish Rubber-Stamp Dan Gilbert's Latest Public-Cash Grab Read More

  4. 6 Concerts to Catch This Weekend Read More

  5. New Powerhouse Statewide Coalition Calls on Kasich to Increase Transit Funding Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation