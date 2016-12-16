Beachland to Host 9th Annual Christmas Night Holiday Latke Party

click to enlarge
Veteran local blues/swing band Blue Lunch
has the antidote for anyone who needs to take a break from the family on Christmas day. The group will celebrate the holidays with its 9th Annual Christmas Night Holiday Latke Party at the Beachland Ballroom
.
“We're trying to top last year with our special guest, nationally known icon, the legendary [local] sax player, Ernie Krivda,” the band boasts in an email blast announcing the event.
Latkes and other food and beverage will be available for purchase. The venue will offer special club-style seating for the event, and proceeds will go to the Collinwood-based non-profit, Dream On Kids
.
“You know that you'll be sick of your family, so come on out, or bring 'em with you, if you're not sick of 'em,” reads the press release.
The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.