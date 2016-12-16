Denise Dufala Among Those Laid Off at Channel 19 This Week

click to enlarge
Longtime TV news anchor Denise Dufala was laid off this week from Channel 19 along with a few other staffers, including Catherine Bosley.
Dufala said on Facebook last night that she was leaving and looking forward to spending more time with her family, but neither she nor Channel 19, which shared her message on Facebook, acknowledged the reason for her departure.
Reached this morning by Scene, station general manager Erik Schrader said as a policy they don't comment on personnel matters. The station has had quite a bit of turnover
in the management ranks in the past two years as the station was rebranded from 19 Action News to Cleveland 19. Schrader took over as GM after Dominic Mancuso stepped down in August.
Dufala, for her part, has been a constant presence in Cleveland living rooms for more than two decades after starting her career at Fox 8 before jumping down the TV dial.
Here's her FB message in full: