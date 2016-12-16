Friday, December 16, 2016
The Challenges of Adulthood, and Remembering Craig Sager — The A to Z Podcast With Andre Knott and Zac Jackson
Andre and Zac talk responsibilities, Christmas, fantasy football and the challenges created by a personality like Terrelle Pryor. It's (always) December in Berea, too, so they present their American Fireworks Obscure Browns Player of the Week, and close the show by remembering Craig Sager.
Tags: Sports, Cleveland Browns, A to Z Podcast, Image