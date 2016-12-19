Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, December 19, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Will Host a CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge 1358279946-stadium.jpg
FirstEnergy Stadium will host a CONCACAF Gold Cup match next year, sometime during the July 7 - 26 soccer tournament.

The U.S. National team has already qualified. Other teams include: Canada, Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica, Martinique and Mexico. A total of 12 teams will be involved.

Groups and scheduling will be announced next year. This is the first time Cleveland has played host to a Gold Cup match.

Beginning last year, the winners of two biennial Gold Cup tournaments in a row go on to face each other in a match to determine which CONCACAF team will play in the next Confederations Cup, an eight-team tournament that brings together the winners of various confederation championships and the World Cup.

Going back to 2002, either the U.S. or Mexico has won every Gold Cup tournament. If Mexico wins again in 2017, they will advance to the Confederations Cup.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Parkview Nite Club Will Stop Hosting Live Music in March Read More

  2. The Cavs' Study Claiming Quicken Loans Arena Generates $245 Million In Direct Spending Is a Load of Crap Read More

  3. Dan Le Batard Enjoyed "Indignant, Strident Loser" Tony Rizzo's Parade Rant Read More

  4. Congressional Bill Delivers Knockout Punch in Dredging Controversy Read More

  5. Sam Cooke's Granddaughter and Several Attorneys are Fighting Over a Portion of His Estate in Cuyahoga County Courts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation