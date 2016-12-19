Scene & Heard

Monday, December 19, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Will Host a CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge 1358279946-stadium.jpg
FirstEnergy Stadium will host a CONCACAF Gold Cup match next year, sometime during the July 7 - 26 soccer tournament.

The U.S. National team has already qualified. Other teams include: Canada, Curacao, French Guiana, Jamaica, Martinique and Mexico. A total of 12 teams will be involved.

Groups and scheduling will be announced next year. This is the first time Cleveland has played host to a Gold Cup match.

Beginning last year, the winners of two biennial Gold Cup tournaments in a row go on to face each other in a match to determine which CONCACAF team will play in the next Confederations Cup, an eight-team tournament that brings together the winners of various confederation championships and the World Cup.

Going back to 2002, either the U.S. or Mexico has won every Gold Cup tournament. If Mexico wins again in 2017, they will advance to the Confederations Cup.

