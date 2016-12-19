Former Clevelanders Romero Mosley and Lorine Chia Collaborate on New EP

click to enlarge
When we wrote about local producer Romero Mosley back in 2013, he had just released his terrific debut, Lucid Dreams
, a mixtape of sorts that features vocal contributions from some of the city's best R&B singers and rappers and provides jazz-influenced beats for them to sing or rap over.
Mosley recorded the album locally at White Audio, Lava Room Recordings and Clockwork Recordings but did much of the final production work at his home studio.
In the wake of that album’s release, Mosley, who originally played trumpet in middle school and then turned his attention to the drums, moved to Los Angeles, where he now lives.
Now, he and self-described songstress Lorine Chia, another Clevelander living in La La Land, have collaborated on a 6-track EP, When the Morning Comes
. Mosley and Grammy-nominated trombonist J.P. Floyd produced the first single, "A Little While,
” a sultry tune that shows off Chia's soulful vocals. The song just came out today on iTunes.
The EP drops on Jan. 6 on all digital streaming platforms.