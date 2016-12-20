Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Film

Cedar Lee Theatre to Host Free Screening of Locally Made Movie ‘Up This Hill’

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-20_at_3.23.35_pm.png
Recognized as the Best Feature Film at the 2016 Glass City Film Festival and included as an Official Selection of the 2016 Cleveland Urban Film Festival, the Montreal Cinefest, the Hong Kong Arthouse Film Festival and New York Film Week, Up This Hill documents the trip a group of Northeast Ohio teenagers take to Harlan, Kentucky to perform service work and learn about rural poverty.

“This documentary records the 12th year that we have taken high school students to Kentucky,” says Dr. Annemarie Grassi, CEO of Open Doors Academy, in a press release announcing that the academy will host a free screening of the movie at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Cedar Lee Theatre. “We wanted to record their journey and document their growth in a way that has never been done before. These adolescents come from inner-ring suburbs and from the city of Cleveland. They learned that poverty can look vastly different than what they’ve experienced in their own neighborhoods. We wanted to document that.”

The film’s director Paul Sobota recently received a Creative Workforce Fellowship. He used the Cuyahoga Arts & Culture funded grant to make the movie.

“A little over a year and a half ago, I went down to Harlan with a small crew of 20 scholars from [Open Doors Academy] and a few of their most important mentors to document their annual service trip,” he says. “The result was a feature length documentary that was not about 20 kids rebuilding houses, but about a group of kids — a family — building each other up.”

“All of our community partners — from the schools we work with to our corporate sponsors and foundation support — have been wonderful to us throughout the years,” adds Grassi. “Sharing this documentary is our way of paying their generosity and support forward to the larger community.”

Tickets to the film are free but you must RVSP first.

Up This Hill; official Trailer from Paul Sobota on Vimeo.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. My Body Tried to Tell Me My Relationship Was Awful By Not Allowing Me to Poop, A True Story I Would Like to Tell You Read More

  2. Hey, Why Does Tony Rizzo Want to Fight Callers So Badly? Read More

  3. Could a College Team Beat the Browns? Probably Not, But It's Happened Before Read More

  4. Parkview Nite Club Will Stop Hosting Live Music in March Read More

  5. Italian Dinner at Nighttown in Honor of Alicia Marotta Linihan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation