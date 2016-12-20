Scene & Heard

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Will Host an American Ninja Warrior Qualifying Round in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge NBC
  • NBC

Ninja Warrior is coming to Cleveland in the spring.

NBC and Esquire Network have announced the six host cities for the qualifying round next year's installment of the reality series. Along with Cleveland, locations include: Los Angeles, San Antonio, Daytona, Florida, Kansas City, Missouri and Denver . Las Vegas will host the finals June 18 - 24. Cleveland's qualifying round will be held May 8 - 9.

In case you're not too familiar with the series, it's essentially a giant obstacle course. The take-home for the last person standing is $1 million.

The network has yet to announced the location and registration information, but we'll update you once we know.

