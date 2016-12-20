Italian Dinner at Nighttown in Honor of Alicia Marotta Linihan

click to enlarge
The residents of Cleveland Heights have suffered great tragedy in the past couple years, and each time, the community responds immediately and selflessly in an attempt to assist the families dealing with grief.
The latest heartbreak took place earlier this month, when Alicia Marotta Linihan passed away at the age of 43. She and her husband Brian own Marotta’s
, the popular Italian restaurant on Lee Road that’s been feeding the community for more than 15 years. Alicia was born and raised in Cleveland Heights, and that’s where she and her husband have been raising their four young children.
In the aftermath of the loss, a group of Cleveland Heights residents and business owners met to discuss ways to help raise money for the family. Brendan Ring, owner of Nighttown
restaurant, immediately stepped forward and offered up his entire restaurant for the cause.
“For me, it was the tragedy of four kids under 10 being left behind at Christmas time,” says Ring. “I think that’s what got all of us.”
On Sunday, January 22, the restaurant will host an Italian Dinner in honor of Alicia Marotta Linihan. From 4 to 7 p.m. there will be food provided by Nighttown, Fire Food & Drink, Luna Bakery & Café, Tavern Company, The Fairmount, Soho Chicken & Whiskey, Nuevo Modern Mexican, J. Pistone, Flour Restaurant, The Stone Oven Bakery and others.
Tickets ($50 adult/$25 kids) include dinner and two drink tickets. Each of the three cash bars will be up and running, manned by guests bartenders like Matt Fish, Kathy Simkoff, Alex & Dawn Quintana, Chris Armington, Adam Fleischer, Declan and Liz Synnott, and this writer.
Ring and the group intends not only to pack the house with 450 attendees, but by offering up for raffle a staggering amount of donated items from Cleveland and Cleveland Heights businesses too numerous to list, they intend to offer as much help as possible.
“We intend to raise through ticket sales $20,000,” Ring says. “But with additional donations and auction items, we expect to raise more than $400,000 for the family. It just shows you what Cleveland Heights is all about. In one week we’ve put together more than $15,000 in donations. I don’t think this would happen this fast in any other part of Cleveland.”
Purchase your tickets and/or make donations here
.