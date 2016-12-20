Middleburg Heights Middle School Teacher In Hot Water for "Texts and Nudes" Math Problem

click to enlarge
Before you judge: you'd probably be desperate to keep the attention of a bunch of teenagers, too.
According to Fox 8
, two Middleburg Heights Junior High School students
narced
tattled on their math teacher recently, landing the educator in some hot water. The station reports that the two students showed their father a text with an unconventional math problem teacher Daniel Rapp had cooked up for his classroom. It was a new and not recommended version of the old problem, "If Amy can bake 3 cakes and 4 pies in 60 minutes and 2 cakes and 1 pie in 15 minutes, how many cakes and pies can she make in 90 minutes." This teacher's tawdry version went like this:
"Tony can send 5 texts and 3 nudes in 19 minutes. He could also send 3 texts and 1 nude in 9 minutes. How long would it take him to send one text and one nude?"
. . . which is . . . bad? Gotta give the guy props for trying to put basic arithmetic into terms today's youth will understand. Then again, with Northeast Ohio's long history of inappropriate teacher-student relationships
, you can see why this particular piece of decision-making might raise some questions.
The station reports the school did a full investigation and issued a reprimand to the Rapp. "He's a good teacher, and just in this case used the inappropriate word," school superintendent Michael Sheppard told Fox 8
. "You have to look to see if it is out of character or not, and in this case, it was something that happened that was just obviously not acceptable from the school district's perspective and that's why we took it, looked at it very seriously and provided the appropriate consequence."