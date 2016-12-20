Rock Hall Class of 2017 Includes Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, ELO, Journey and Yes

click to enlarge
-
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
-
Journey, back in the day.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today announced that Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and YES will all be inducted in 2017 at the ceremony that takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers also made the list; he will receive the
Award for Musical Excellence.
The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from the fans’ ballot — Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES — will be inducted.
The class of 2017 suggests that the Rock Hall continues to acknowledge long-snubbed acts. Journey has been eligible since 2000, Electric Light Orchestra has been eligible since 1986, Baez has been eligible since 1985 and Yes has been eligible since 1994. Their fans would maintain they should've been inducted years ago.
Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur will both be inducted in their first year of eligibility.