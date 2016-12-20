C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

C-Notes

Rock Hall Class of 2017 Includes Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, ELO, Journey and Yes

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge Journey, back in the day. - ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME
  • Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
  • Journey, back in the day.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today announced that Joan Baez, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and YES will all be inducted in 2017 at the ceremony that takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers also made the list; he will receive the  Award for Musical Excellence.

The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from the fans’ ballot — Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES — will be inducted.

The class of 2017 suggests that the Rock Hall continues to acknowledge long-snubbed acts. Journey has been eligible since 2000, Electric Light Orchestra has been eligible since 1986, Baez has been eligible since 1985 and Yes has been eligible since 1994. Their fans would maintain they should've been inducted years ago.

Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur will both be inducted in their first year of eligibility.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Parkview Nite Club Will Stop Hosting Live Music in March Read More

  2. The Cavs' Study Claiming Quicken Loans Arena Generates $245 Million In Direct Spending Is a Load of Crap Read More

  3. Cleveland Will Host a CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Next Year Read More

  4. Capitol Theatre to Host Ultraman Double Feature in January Read More

  5. Dan Le Batard Enjoyed "Indignant, Strident Loser" Tony Rizzo's Parade Rant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation