Wednesday, December 21, 2016

C-Notes

New Electronic Music Series Launches at CODA in February

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:38 PM

15027449_1785806875001634_3272000579369271251_n.png
Christopher Bissonnette, a Canadian musician/sound artist/designer who lives and works in Detroit/Windsor, has released four full-length albums for the Chicago-based label Kranky.

A founding member of Thinkbox, a “project-based collective that has explored art, sound and video in a variety of contexts ranging from art galleries to music venues,” he makes use of elements of concrete, field recording and modular synthesis.

On Feb. 4, he’ll kick off a new electronic music series with a performance at CODA. Curator Matthew Ryals hopes the series “contributes to Cleveland’s ever growing and diverse music scene by featuring well-established and up-and-coming artists as well as providing more opportunities to local musicians.”

Local musicians Stephan Haluska + Matthew Ryals and Unikove will also perform.

The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 in advance.

