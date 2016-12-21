New Electronic Music Series Launches at CODA in February

Christopher Bissonnette
, a Canadian musician/sound artist/designer who lives and works in Detroit/Windsor, has released four full-length albums for the Chicago-based label Kranky.
A founding member of Thinkbox, a “project-based collective that has explored art, sound and video in a variety of contexts ranging from art galleries to music venues,” he makes use of elements of concrete, field recording and modular synthesis.
On Feb. 4, he’ll kick off a new electronic music series with a performance at CODA
. Curator Matthew Ryals hopes the series “contributes to Cleveland’s ever growing and diverse music scene by featuring well-established and up-and-coming artists as well as providing more opportunities to local musicians.”
Local musicians Stephan Haluska + Matthew Ryals and Unikove will also perform.
The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 in advance
.