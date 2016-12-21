C-Notes

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

C-Notes

Shudder to Think’s Craig Wedren to Present His ‘Sabbath Session’ at the Beachland

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge craig_wedren_2016_fb_ad.jpg
Back in the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, indie rockers Shudder to Think emerged as one of the more interesting bands on the underground circuit. Singer Craig Wedren’s distinctive voice and the music’s atmospheric textures worked to set the group apart from other post-punk acts circulating at the time.

Wedren will bring his special Sabbath Session, an “ambient vocal music performance good for meditation and live dreaming,” to the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Wedren, who grew up in Shaker Heights with writer-director David Wain (The State), has scored a host of popular feature films, including Role Models, School of Rock, Wet Hot American Summer, By The People: The Election of Barack Obama, Reno 911!: Miami and more.

Local musician Istvan Medgyesi will open the show, Wedren will play the middle slot and Times10 will close the night.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $7.

