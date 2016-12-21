Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Singer-Songwriter Madeleine Peyroux to Perform at the Kent Stage in March
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:04 AM
Singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux emerged some 16 years ago when she issued her acclaimed debut, Dreamland
, a jazzy affair that features elegant covers of tunes such as “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Reckless Blues.”
In 2004, she attained mainstream recognition with Careless Love
, an album that launched a collaboration with producer Larry Klein. She continues to regularly tour and record and released her latest effort, Secular Hymns
, earlier this year.
She will perform at 8 p.m. on March 31 at the Kent Stage
.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
