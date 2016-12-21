C-Notes

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

C-Notes

Singer-Songwriter Madeleine Peyroux to Perform at the Kent Stage in March

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 9:04 AM

click to enlarge unnamed-12.jpg
Singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux emerged some 16 years ago when she issued her acclaimed debut, Dreamland, a jazzy affair that features elegant covers of tunes such as “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Reckless Blues.”

In 2004, she attained mainstream recognition with Careless Love, an album that launched a collaboration with producer Larry Klein. She continues to regularly tour and record and released her latest effort, Secular Hymns, earlier this year.

She will perform at 8 p.m. on March 31 at the Kent Stage.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

