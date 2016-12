Singer-Songwriter Madeleine Peyroux to Perform at the Kent Stage in March

click to enlarge

Singer-songwriter Madeleine Peyroux emerged some 16 years ago when she issued her acclaimed debut,, a jazzy affair that features elegant covers of tunes such as “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Reckless Blues.” In 2004, she attained mainstream recognition with, an album that launched a collaboration with producer Larry Klein. She continues to regularly tour and record and released her latest effort,, earlier this year.She will perform at 8 p.m. on March 31 at the Kent Stage Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow.