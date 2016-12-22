6 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, DEC. 23
Boys From the County Hell: Tribute to the Pogues
When the Boys from the County Hell first got together in 2000 as a Pogues cover band, it was supposed to be just a one-night stand. But after selling out their first show at the Euclid Tavern, the group's popularity escalated. As you can imagine, the band is pretty busy by the time St. Patty's Day rolls around. But it regularly plays a special holiday show this time of year too. The band's been working on blending some horns into the mix so expect to hear a bit of R&B as it plays a selection of Pogues tunes as well as some seasonal covers tonight. (Jeff Niesel), 8 p.m., $14 ADV, $17 DOS. House of Blues
Elemental Groove Theory
In what’s become something of an annual reunion tradition, Elemental Groove Theory returns to the stage. With roots in Athens — and a fervent fan base — the band makes sure to return to form every now and then and deliver the funky and energetic grooves they’ve been known for. Get ready to dance, too, because EGT tends to improvise their way across a variety of genres. Singer Rachel Maxann builds each song into a towering world of its own, soulful vocals and all. (Eric Sandy), 9 p.m., $12. Beachland Ballroom
Punk Rock Festivus 4
The two teens in the local garage-punk band Archie and the Bunkers, the group that headlines tonight's holiday-themed concert, self-produced their first two EPs, Comrade X
and Trade Winds
. They then sent their music to a variety of different labels before the UK-based Dirty Water Records signed them. After a successful European tour, they've built a foundation there that they intend to build up on next year with another European tour. Bridesmaid and Fuck You Pay Me share the bill. (Niesel) 9 p.m., $8 ADV, $10 DOS. Beachland Tavern
Daniel Reichard is Home for Christmas
Home for the Holidays, a special two-night stand at the Music Box Supper Club, stems from Reichard’s holiday show he has turned into an annual attraction in New York. Last year, for the first time, he brought the show to Cleveland. This year’s incarnation will feature holiday favorites such as "Winter Wonderland," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and “Do You Hear What I Hear?" Reichard will also incorporate Hanukkah songs and Broadway tunes. (Niesel) 7:30 p.m., $40-$60. Music Box Supper Club
SATURDAY, DEC. 24
Funky X-Mess with DJs Alive and Rafeeq
Most clubs and bars in town will close early tonight to celebrate Christmas Eve. Give Now That's Class, a terrific "dive" bar that caters to the twenty something set, credit for opening up to host DJs Alive and Rafeeq, who'll spin tunes in the bar area of this concert venue. (Niesel) 9 p.m., free. Now That's Class
SUNDAY, DEC. 25
9th Annual Latke Party with Blue Lunch and Special Guest Ernie Krivda
Veteran local blues/swing band Blue Lunch has the antidote for anyone who needs to take a break from the family on Christmas day. The group will celebrate the holidays with its 9th Annual Christmas Night Holiday Latke Party. Local sax man Ernie Krivda will sit in with the band as well. Latkes and other food and beverage will be available for purchase. The venue will offer special club-style seating for the event, and proceeds will go to the Collinwood-based non-profit, Dream On Kids. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
