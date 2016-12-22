C-Notes

Thursday, December 22, 2016

C-Notes

Athens-Based Collective to Release New Compilation Featuring Ohio Indie Rock Bands

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 8:56 AM

click to enlarge pflwokp4vz2jygiyrtew.jpg
A website and music collective that formed in 2004 in Athens, Aquabear Legion has put out a number of compilations over its decade-long existence.

Dubbed Volume 5, last year’s release included acts from Cleveland, Columbus, Athens, Cincinnati, Dayton and Yellow Springs.

Now, the Aquabear folks have just announced they’ll release Volume 6, which will be another double LP featuring at least 20 Ohio bands. “It's going to be an incredible record, a collection of over 20 songs from over 20 of Ohio's best bands on 2 LPs printed, pressed and designed in Ohio,” reads the press release.

Over the past decade, Aquabear Legion has collaborated with over 200 of Ohio's best musicians and produced 11 releases during that time.

Bands slated to be on Volume 6 include Bridesmaid, Day Creeper, Extra Medium Pony, Andy Gabbard, Brian Harnetty, SW Hedrick, Hex Net, Caitlin Kraus, Leggy, Mary Lynn, Natural Sway, Palestras, Adam Remnant, R. Ring, the Safeties, Smug Brothers, Swarming Branch, Talons', Village Bicycle and Water Witches.

Find more information and contribute to the Indiegogo campaign here.

Jump to comments (0)
Comments

