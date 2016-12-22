Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Scene & Heard

FBI Getting Involved in Search for Missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 1:52 PM

Macron
  • Macron
Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron has been missing since the morning of Dec. 16. With new developments and “suspicious circumstances" prompting more questions than answers, the FBI is getting involved in the case.

The story began in earnest around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 when a township employee discovered that Macron's office was unlocked and appeared to have been ransacked. His SUV was found later that morning in a parking lot near Chippewa Lake. Since then, the Medina County sheriff has announced that blood was discovered both in Macron's SUV and in his township office.

The sheriff's office has not yet publicly elaborated on the direction of its investigation and has not officially suggested that foul play is at work in this case.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Will Host an American Ninja Warrior Qualifying Round in 2017 Read More

  2. Try Not Smiling While Watching Matthew Dellevedova Get His Championship Ring Last Night Read More

  3. Could a College Team Beat the Browns? Probably Not, But It's Happened Before Read More

  4. Cincinnati’s Bad Tom Smith to Open Small Brewery/Taproom in Ohio City Read More

  5. My Body Tried to Tell Me My Relationship Was Awful By Not Allowing Me to Poop, A True Story I Would Like to Tell You Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation