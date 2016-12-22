FBI Getting Involved in Search for Missing Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron

Macron

Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron has been missing since the morning of Dec. 16. With new developments and “suspicious circumstances" prompting more questions than answers, the FBI is getting involved in the case.The story began in earnest around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16 when a township employee discovered that Macron's office was unlocked and appeared to have been ransacked. His SUV was found later that morning in a parking lot near Chippewa Lake. Since then, the Medina County sheriff has announced that blood was discovered both in Macron's SUV and in his township office.The sheriff's office has not yet publicly elaborated on the direction of its investigation and has not officially suggested that foul play is at work in this case.