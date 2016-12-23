Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, December 23, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Homicides Rose Again in 2016, Highest Number in Years

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge ERIC SANDY / SCENE
  • Eric Sandy / Scene
Cleveland's year-to-date homicide total stands at 128, according to the Cleveland Police.

With two Holiday weekends remaining, that's already seven more than last year and represents the highest total since 2007, when there were 134 homicides in the calendar year.

After homicides fell from 98 in 2012 to 88 in 2013, there has been a steady upward trend. Here are the numbers from the past decade, as reported last year by Cleveland.com:

2006: 119
2007: 134
2008: 102
2009: 120
2010: 72
2011: 75
2012: 98
2013: 88
2014: 102
2015: 121
2016: 128

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Homicides, Cleveland Police

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Will Host an American Ninja Warrior Qualifying Round in 2017 Read More

  2. LEGO Enthusiast and Daughter Build LEGO Version of "A Christmas Story" House Read More

  3. Ohio Supreme Court Rules Death Row Inmate Tyrone Noling Can Appeal Denial of DNA Testing of Evidence in 1990 Murder Read More

  4. Cincinnati’s Bad Tom Smith to Open Small Brewery/Taproom in Ohio City Read More

  5. Update: An Inmate Overdosed at the Cuyahoga County Jail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation