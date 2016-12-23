Friday, December 23, 2016
Cleveland Homicides Rose Again in 2016, Highest Number in Years
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 1:29 PM
click to enlarge
Cleveland's year-to-date homicide total stands at 128, according to the Cleveland Police.
With two Holiday weekends remaining, that's already seven more than last year and represents the highest total since 2007, when there were 134 homicides in the calendar year.
After homicides fell from 98 in 2012 to 88 in 2013, there has been a steady upward trend. Here are the numbers from the past decade, as reported last year by Cleveland.com:
2006: 119
2007: 134
2008: 102
2009: 120
2010: 72
2011: 75
2012: 98
2013: 88
2014: 102
2015: 121
2016: 128
Tags: Cleveland homicides, Cleveland police, Image