Tuesday, December 27, 2016

A 16-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Was Found in the Chagrin River

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 1:38 PM

click to enlarge @SPLINC
  • @splinc
Sam Lincoln and a friend were fishing in the Chagrin River recently, prior to this weekend's thaw, and pulled a huge catch: a 16-foot-long boa constrictor, frozen and coiled around river debris.

The fisherman wrote on Instagram that he and his buddy were "fishing a run and looked up and saw it wrapped around a log, half frozen in the water." He added that the snake weighed "easily 125+ lbs."

Lincon is a licensed fly fishing guide from the Cleveland area.

From WJW:

Despite a snake being used to warmer conditions and the frost being lethal to them, Cleveland Metroparks aquatic biologist Mike Durkalec says it's not the first time he's come across a dead constrictor.

"Over the years, I've had two incidents where I've personally seen constrictors dead along our rivers this time of year. One was a 7-foot animal snagged by a fisherman; the other one, I found myself just along the side of the river. That was about a four to five foot boa," said Durkalec.

He says this may happen when someone decides to get the snake as a pet, but then releases it into the wild when it gets too big.


