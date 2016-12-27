A 16-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Was Found in the Chagrin River

Despite a snake being used to warmer conditions and the frost being lethal to them, Cleveland Metroparks aquatic biologist Mike Durkalec says it's not the first time he's come across a dead constrictor.
"Over the years, I've had two incidents where I've personally seen constrictors dead along our rivers this time of year. One was a 7-foot animal snagged by a fisherman; the other one, I found myself just along the side of the river. That was about a four to five foot boa," said Durkalec.
He says this may happen when someone decides to get the snake as a pet, but then releases it into the wild when it gets too big.
