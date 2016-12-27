Cleveland Metal Holiday Food Drive Draws Record Crowd to Beachland

click to enlarge
An annual tradition that generates some serious cash and donations for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Friends of the Cleveland Kennel, the Cleveland Metal Holiday Food Drive
that took place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern featured 12 original bands, burlesque performers, a Metallica tribute act, a raffle with 43 prizes and a Playboy model.
This year’s event set an attendance record as more than 800 people came through the doors throughout the night, donating some 6,706 pounds of food and close to $6000 in cash.
"The annual food drive was bigger than ever this year,” says Beachland owner Cindy Barber in a press release that organizer Bill Peters sent out announcing the final tallies. ”We at the Beachland are so proud to host this and were reminded once again that heavy metal fans are the best. The lobby was a little assembly line as box after box of food and pet supplies got packed and loaded in the truck on Waterloo. Bill Peters' annual efforts shine a big spotlight on how generous the Cleveland music community always is."
"We fell short of 2015's unbelievable record breaking numbers of 8,803 lbs. and $6,001 (we had some big cash and food donations from The Exchange and Daniella Dior's friends at Hillcrest Food Services last year that helped our totals) but our event was still an incredible success,” adds Peters, who hosts a metal show on WJCU and runs the local metal label Auburn Records. "The turnout was our biggest ever! Fans came early and stayed late to watch all the bands. That was really cool! We had two stages going. The bands all sounded great and the show ran on time to the minute. I was very happy with the way everything turned out. Heavy metal fans are the most generous when it comes to supporting good causes. This is proven time and time again with these types of events. Working together we are making our community a better place to live. It feels good to give something back. I can't thank the fans enough for their support."
A writer for the German underground heavy metal webzine Metal Rules
, Iron Ingo Stührenberg returned again to host this year's event.
"I want to say thank you to all people that helped, supported our eighth annual holiday food drive,” he says. “Again it proved that metal fans are the most generous when it comes to help out not only people but also animals in need. I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and I look forward to seeing my Cleveland friends again soon. Until we rock again!"