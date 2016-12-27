Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Third DUI

click to enlarge

Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department deputy David Miller was arrested on Christmas Eve day by North Olmsted police on an OVI charge after a crash. He attempted to illegally pass a vehicle on Gessner Rd. The other vehicle made a left hand turn and struck Miller's car. Miller failed a field sobriety test and refused a breath test.Miller, who has two previous DUIs on his record, in 1994 and 2007, works in transport unit for the Sheriff's Department, driving inmates to and from the county's jail downtown.A county spokesperson said there is an open investigation into the incident but that any discipline wouldn't be determined until the case went through the court system.Miller is currently on unpaid administrative leave as of today.