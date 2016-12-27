Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Mom Spots Son on Surveillance Video of Robbery on News
While watching Channel 5's evening newscast recently a woman saw someone familiar. Sometimes that's good news — a friend or relative doing something nice for the community, for example. In this case it wasn't. That's because the station was covering a story of a robbery and the woman recognized one of the suspects. It was her son.
The report was about a recent gas station robbery and the faces of the suspects were clearly visible on the surveillance video. Brenda Whitely says her son has yet to turn himself in to authorities, that despite many calls from mom. Just the sort of Christmas catch up we're assuming she was looking forward to this holiday season.
"Heartbreaking. Words can't even explain," Whitely, who lives out of state, told the station
. "It's just like, 'Wow. That's my kid.'" She said he's been dealing with drug addiction. "I'm watching him and he don't know. He needs help. I am going to call the police. I don't want to see him in jail, but it's going to save his life."
