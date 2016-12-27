The Browns Won and Scott Sabol Finally Got to Shave

click to enlarge

Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol learned the hard way that you can't count on the Browns for just about anything. Before this weekend, the intrepid and dashing weatherman had been growing a (quite gnarly) beard, though not entirely by his choice. The original decision, of course, was his, as he promised to not shave until the Browns won a game (or until the season ended), but little did he know that the fresh follicles would last, and last, and last throughout the fall and winter of 2016. With Saturday's Christmas Eve victory against the Chargers, it was finally time for the Browns to unload the burden of avoiding a reverse perfect season and for Sabol to unload the burden from his chin. Of course, it would have disappeared after next week anyway regardless of whether or not Jimmy Haslam's squad notched a victory, but after 109 or so days, the gift of entering into 2017 with a freshly smooth mug was probably a welcome relief.