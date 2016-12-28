Scene & Heard

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

Area Sports Talk Host Angry at Generous $20,000 Donation to Cleveland Food Bank

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 9:57 AM

When the Browns topped the Chargers on Christmas Eve it seemed the long battle over the reverse perfect season 0-16 parade would finally be over. No winless season, no parade, and with that, the end of weeks of rants about and defenses of a celebration that would never happen. The only real news, besides the cancellation of the parade itself, was that the $10,000 or so raised by the parade's organizers through an online campaign would be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank and that the Browns, in a rare show of good public relations and self awareness, would match that sum. Some's well that ends in a 1-15 season, it seemed.

But no. One area sports talk hanger-on wouldn't let well enough alone yesterday. Mark Munch Bishop from ESPN Cleveland dug deep into his brown and orange-tinged boostertastic soul and unleashed a take as hot as Jimmy Haslam's cheeks.

No cred 2 crud, you guys.

Anyway, @reflog_18 will be keeping track of Munch's pledge to raise an additional $20,000 for the Food Bank before the end of the calendar year.

