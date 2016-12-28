Area Sports Talk Host Angry at Generous $20,000 Donation to Cleveland Food Bank

click to enlarge
When the Browns topped the Chargers on Christmas Eve it seemed the long battle over the reverse perfect season 0-16 parade would finally be over. No winless season, no parade, and with that, the end of weeks of rants about and defenses of a celebration that would never happen. The only real news, besides the cancellation of the parade itself, was that the $10,000 or so raised by the parade's organizers through an online campaign would be donated to the Cleveland Food Bank and that the Browns, in a rare show of good public relations and self awareness, would match that sum
. Some's well that ends in a 1-15 season, it seemed.
But no. One area sports talk hanger-on wouldn't let well enough alone yesterday. Mark Munch Bishop from ESPN Cleveland dug deep into his brown and orange-tinged boostertastic soul and unleashed a take as hot as Jimmy Haslam's cheeks.
No cred 2 crud, you guys.
Anyway, @reflog_18 will be keeping track
of Munch's pledge to raise an additional $20,000 for the Food Bank before the end of the calendar year.