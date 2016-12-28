Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Scene & Heard

Browns Pull Out of Plans for Training Camp in Columbus, Again

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge 1358279946-stadium.jpg
The plans for the Browns and Columbus to build a facility in the state capital and for the orange and brown to hold a large portion of the team's training camp there, beginning in 2018, are off. Again.

The Columbus Dispatch reports today that the team has "backed out" of the deal, which would have produced a $15 million facility and meant a lonelier Berea. Initial plans had the Browns contributing $5 million, Franklin County $5 million, and the city of Columbus picking up the rest of the bill.

A team spokesman issued the following statement:

"After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future. While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the City of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio."

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Cleveland Browns, Columbus

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Vote Now: The 40 Semi-finalists in Scene's Redesign the Indians Contest Read More

  2. Area Sports Talk Host Angry at Generous $20,000 Donation to Cleveland Food Bank Read More

  3. J.G. Spooner Will Face Additional Theft Charges for Rent Scheme After Pleading Guilty to Fundraising Theft Charges Read More

  4. Former Employee Charged With Embezzling $2 Million From Cleveland Catholic Charities Read More

  5. A 16-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Was Found in the Chagrin River Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation