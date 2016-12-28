Browns Pull Out of Plans for Training Camp in Columbus, Again

click to enlarge
The plans for the Browns and Columbus to build a facility in the state capital and for the orange and brown to hold a large portion of the team's training camp there, beginning in 2018, are off. Again.
The Columbus Dispatch
reports today that the team has "backed out" of the deal, which would have produced a $15 million facility and meant a lonelier Berea. Initial plans had the Browns contributing $5 million, Franklin County $5 million, and the city of Columbus picking up the rest of the bill.
A team spokesman issued the following statement:
"After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future. While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the City of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio."