J.G. Spooner Will Face Additional Theft Charges for Rent Scheme After Pleading Guilty to Fundraising Theft Charges

J.G. Spooner, who this time managed to wear a shirt
for his mugshot, is now facing a variety of new felony theft charges related to a scheme in which he placed Craigslist ads for a rental he did not own.
Spooner, if you'll remember, has been in the news this year after facing and then pleading guilty to charges that he stole money
from a GoFundMe campaign that was suppoesd to benefit a person with cystic fibrosis.
After his arrest in that case, the first details regarding his new scheme surfaced. Basically Spooner listed his place for rent even though he didn't own it, and once he collected deposits, he kept the money. Those first victims weren't alone. In fact, we got a note from someone who was victim to the same scam. There are now at least six victims.
Spooner is alleged to have collected about $6,000 in all, and at least some of that total after his scheme was pointed out in court documents and in media reports. Cleveland.com reports
the grand jury filing indicates Spooner is cooperating with authorities. His arraignment is scheduled for January 6.